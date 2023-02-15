Elk Rapids Holds Off Harbor Springs For 15th Win

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks secured their second place standing in the Lake Michigan Conference with a 53-40 victory over visiting Harbor Springs on Tuesday.

The win spoils the night for Rams sophomore Olivia Flynn, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter of the game.

Elk Rapids held Flynn in check for much of the first half, as they took a 24-14 lead at the half.

Flynn finished with 24 points on the night, but the Rams could not get any closer than a 6-point deficit in the second half.

Kendall Standfest led the Elks with 20 points. Lauren Bingham chipped in with 15.

Elk Rapids (15-3, 11-2 Lake Michigan) plays their final conference game of the season on the road at East Jordan on Thursday night, while Harbor Springs (15-4, 9-4 LMC) hosts Grayling on Thursday.