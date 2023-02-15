Benzie Central Wrestling Team Crowned Regional Champions

LE ROY - Benzie Central defeated Pine River in the regional semifinals (46-29) and Roscommon in the regional finals (55-15) to claim a Div. 4 Wrestling Team Regional Championship on Tuesday night. The Huskies will compete in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24 in Kalamazoo.

In the finals, Benzie Central started strong 10-0. In the heavy weight group, Roscommon’s Corbin Tyler pulled off a pin seconds into the match to jump the Bucks up to 10-6.

From the heaviest weight class to the smallest, the Bucks’ Joseph Napolitano put up a fight in all three rounds to get his team to a one-point deficit.

From there though it was all Huskies with Benjamin DeRidder (113), Landon Pangborn (132), Jacob Gillison (138), Owen Cruden (144), Dalton Gettings (150) and Tyrone Brouillet (157) awarded a fall.