Traverse City St. Francis Doubles Up Charlevoix

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators jumped out to a quick start, and never looked back in rolling to a 74-37 win over Charlevoix on Tuesday night.

The Gladiators started the game on an 11-2 run, building a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

For Traverse City St. Francis, it is their sixth win in their past seven contests, with the only loss coming to Division One top-ranked Cass Tech.

Traverse City St. Francis (14-3, 10-1 Lake Michigan) is on the road at Kalkaska on Friday, while Charlevoix (2-15, 1-10 LMC) travels to Boyne City on Friday night.