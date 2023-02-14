Brimley Snaps Pickford’s Four-Game Winning Streak

BRIMLEY - The Brimley boys basketball team picked up a 73-39 win over Pickford on “Parents Night” in Brimley.

Pickford had won four straight games entering play and had beaten Brimley 56-42 in their first meeting this season. With the loss, the Panthers fall to 9-6 (6-2 EUPC).

The win is the second straight for the Bays on the heels of a four-game losing streak and improves their overall record to 10-7 (4-4 EUPC).

Brimley’s next game is at Mackinaw City on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Pickford plays at Rudyard on Friday night at 5:45 p.m.



