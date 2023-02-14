Big Rapids Dominates Benzie Central

Big Rapids' Mason Dunn makes the three from the wing

BENZONIA - The Big Rapids boys basketball team extended their winning streak to twelve games in a 70-47 win over Benzie Central.

The Huskies trailed the Cardinals 39-16 at the half due to Mason Dunn’s explosion of triples to start the game. He lead the night with 19 points.

Benzie Central’s Jaxon Childers followed close behind with 18 points, scoring 11 of those points in just the third quarter.

Both teams play away in their next matchups. Benzie Central will see Leland on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Big Rapids will see Newaygo on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.