MISportsNow Top Plays: 1/06-2/11

There were multiple game-changing plays and players this week in Northern Michigan. Below are the top five.





5. Traverse City Central’s Owen Dawson finds the back of the net twice during power plays in their game against Rochester United. TCC won that game 7-2 and advanced to 13-7 on their season.

4. Layk Woodruff of Beaverton helped take down 14-2 Shepherd on Friday night, scoring over 60% of his team’s points with 26 in their 43-33 victory.

3. Gladwin boys’ basketball recorded their highest first half with 50 points on Friday night.

2. LSSU freshman guard Gracey Metz nails a three from wayyy back

1. Central Lake buzzer beater to tie it up against Bellaire



