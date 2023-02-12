Central Michigan Softball 2023 Season Preview

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan’s softball season opens on Friday, Feb. 17 against Delaware State in the University of Florida Tournament.

The Chippewas’ 2022 run was cut short in the MAC Tournament, but the second they got to Mount Pleasant this past August, the team had motivation running through their blood.

“The first practice we stepped on campus in the fall, we just were all on the same page and moving in the same direction,” said CMU junior outfielder Abbey Tolmie. “With that mindset, we don’t take any reps, any practices, any time together for granted and I think that’s going to pay off in the end.”

“They push each other,” said CMU head softball coach McCall Salmon. “We have a lot of depth at each position and that person right behind you is always pushing that person in front of them. I think that’s another reason why we’ve seen the growth and development within each one of our players as well.”

That support and bond is something that the Chippewas are proudly bringing with them from last season to this season. The players emphasized that having a camaraderie off the field pays off when on the field.

“Last season we were just really close and I just really liked our team chemistry and our dynamic,” said CMU junior pitcher Grace Lehto. “We all just really leaned on each other on the field, off the field. It’s just nice to have that kind of family.”

The Chippewas will be on the road for the University of Florida Tournament, Western Kentucky Tournament, Spring Games in Madiera Beach, Fla., University of Minnesota Tournament, a single Michigan State matchup and then a 3-game series against Ball State before their first home game on Tuesday, March 24 against Kent State.



