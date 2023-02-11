LSSU Basketball Sweeps Saturday’s Doubleheader

SAULT STE. MARIE - The women’s and men’s Lake Superior State basketball teams came out on top over GLIAC opponent Wayne State on Saturday afternoon.

The women were down 35-28 heading into the half. During the fourth quarter, the Lakers’ mustered 29 points and made the come from behind victory, 72-62.

Lakers’ Mattison Raymond put up an impressive 24 points to lead the day.

On the men’s side, the Lakers started off strong, but the Warriors picked up the pace. Lake Superior State lead by only four points going into the second half and it was all Lakers from there to win it 76-59.

Lakers’ Xander Okerlund lead his team with 20 points, 15 of them from three-pointers.

The Lakers will face Ferris State in a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 1 p.m.



