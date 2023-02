McBAIN - The McBain NMC boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 56-50 win over Evart on Friday night.

The win improves the Comets record to 11-5 (9-4 Highland). They sit in third place in the conference standings and return to action next Thursday against Lake City on the road.

Evart falls below .500 with the loss to 7-9 (6-6 Highland) on the season. The Wildcats will return to action on Wednesday at home against Houghton Lake.