How to Bet Smart and Safe come Super Bowl LVII

With the Super Bowl around the corner, 9&10s Kennedy Broadwell sat down with lead writer of PlayMichigan.com for some insight on how the state of Michigan is betting when it comes to the big game. Plus, gained some insight on how you can make the most out of your parlays come Sunday.

Sunday’s spread is set at -1.5 in favor of the Eagles. Two thirds of the country is betting on the Eagles to cover come Sunday, and the people of Michigan are right on par with the rest of the U.S. Lead writer of PlayMichigan.com, Drew Ellis, recommends betting the spread if you lean in favor of the Chiefs come Sunday’s game.

“When you’re betting on an underdog, it’s always kind of important to take the points if they’re there, just because anything can happen in an NFL game, a missed extra point, a missed conversion can really make a difference,” Ellis said.

The Super Bowl’s over-under is set at 50. But with two opposing quarterbacks potentially not at 100%, plus multiple injuries in the Chiefs’ wide receiver room, Ellis feels the under may be your best bet.

“The defenses are maybe getting overlooked a little bit. But it’s also an indoor field, which tends to lead toward a little bit more offense, the weather’s not going to be an issue. These teams have also had two weeks to prepare for one another. So I think you’re going to see a little bit more offensive creativity. It’s a pretty tough number when you think of each team having to score around 24 to 27 points, you know, 27-24 would be 51. I probably would tend to lead toward the under, just because I think both defenses have been playing well in the postseason.”

Ellis also gives insight on how bettors should think about their parlays.

“If you like the Eagles, obviously, putting together a parlay with players like Jalen Hurts, maybe Myles Sanders, A.J.j Brown, those makes sense. So you kind of want to stack guys who you think coincide with one another. If you like the Chiefs, obviously, Patrick Mahomes is likely to have a big game. Travis Kelce, the tight end is always somebody who’s very productive. Then also look to do that maybe on the opposite end. So if you like the Chiefs maybe you take less prop on on Jalen Hurts, so maybe more unders with his yardage.”

The state of Michigan is projected to make $53,000,000 in legal wagers on Super Bowl LVII. It’s important to note that there are only 15 legal sportsbooks in Michigan and those that are offering bets on things that do not take place during the field of play like national anthem duration, Gatorade color, or special guests during the halftime performance are illegal.

“Betting with an offshore book can be very dangerous in terms of a lot of potential fraud. If you make a wager and you’re not paid out what you win, the Michigan Gaming Control board doesn’t have any rights or regulations to fight for you in those cases. So you can be swindled very easily betting on an offshore book,” Ellis noted.

If you have a gambling problem you can reach the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.