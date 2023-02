The Gladwin boys took the win at home during their “Hall of Fame” night, 79-49.

Prior to the game, Gladwin took the time to initiate Mike Bailey and Kenny Owens into the school’s HOF.

In the first half, the Gladwin boys put up a total of 50 points, their highest scoring first half of the season.

The Mead boys helped lead their team to the win. Lucas Mead had 21 points and six rebounds on the night and Seth Mead recorded 19 points.