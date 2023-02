SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils scored three goals in the third period to come from behind and defeat Painesdale Jeffers 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils were celebrating Senior Night during the game.

Jay Dunbar notched Sault Ste. Marie’s first goal of the night on the power play.

Sault Ste. Marie (16-5) will spend the weekend in Traverse City, taking on the Bay Reps on Friday night, and Traverse City West on Saturday afternoon.