PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers picked up a 51-35 win over Engadine on Thursday night in girls basketball.

The Panthers improve to 6-10 (2-3 EUP) with the victory while Engadine falls to 11-7 (1-4 EUP).

Pickford returns to action on Monday night at Munising at 7 p.m.

The Eagles will play a makeup game at Rudyard on Monday at 6 p.m.