Mackinaw City’s Madison Smith Breaks Basketball Scoring Record, Signs With SVSU for Volleyball

MACKINAW CITY - It’s been quite a month for Mackinaw City senior Madison Smith.

After breaking the school’s career basketball scoring record late in January with over 1,200 career points, Smith signed to play volleyball at Saginaw Valley State on Thursday afternoon.

Smith has been a standout in both sports throughout high school, earning All-Conference honors each of the last three years in volleyball and Second Team All-State this past season.

She was also an All-State basketball player each of the past three years.

Smith said she decided last fall it was volleyball that she wanted to play collegiately, so she reached out to the SVSU coaching staff.

“[I told them] I understand if you don’t have any room because it was very late for the recruiting process,” Smith said. “But he ended up looking at my video and said that he wanted me on a visit and I really liked the campus and the teammates and the coach there. They were really just my top option.”

Smith chose Saginaw Valley State over Lake Superior State and Alma.



