MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets girls basketball team cruised to a 62-19 triumph over visiting Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.

It was the Comets’ ninth win by more than 40 points, and sixteenth win on the season.

Mackinaw City (16-1) travels to Wolverine on Monday night, while Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-7) is on the road at Reese High School on Saturday.