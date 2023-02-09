Ferris State Women Fall to Wayne State in 1-Point Heartbreaker

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team had multiple potential game-winning shots bounce out as time ran out in the fourth quarter, as they fell to Wayne State 64-63 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs, who had trailed by as much as 10 points in the second half, battled back in the fourth quarter, and were able to cut the gap to just one with 15 seconds to play.

After a steal and a timeout, Ferris State had an opportunity to inbound the ball at half-court with 8 seconds left. Chloe Idoni’s first shot was no good, and Kenzie Bowers had two potential rebound attempts underneath not fall.

Advertisement

Shea Tripp led the Warriors with 27 points. Ferris State was paced by DeShonna Day with 16.

Ferris State (14-9, 7-7 GLIAC) will host Saginaw Valley State on Saturday at 1:00.