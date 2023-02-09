Ferris State Men Cruise to Comfortable Win Over Wayne State

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State men’s basketball team kept pace near the top of the GLIAC standings with a convincing 85-58 thrashing of Wayne State on Thursday night.

Ethan Erickson came off the Bulldog bench to lead the team in scoring with 20 points. Solomon Oraegbu chipped in with 19 points, as nine different Bulldog players scored in the contest.

Ferris State trailed early in the first half by as much as five, but they took control midway through the half, on their way to a 42-31 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs shot 49% from the field, while holding the Warriors to just 37%. Ferris State also had a significant advantage on the boards, out-rebounding Wayne State 49-30.

With the win, Ferris State remains in a tie for second place in the GLIAC, half a game behind league-leading Wisconsin-Parkside.

Next up for the Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 GLIAC), their regular season home finale against Saginaw Valley State on Saturday at 3:00.