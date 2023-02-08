The Lions Are the Oldest Team to Never Have Played in the Super Bowl

In what’s become an unfortunate annual tradition, the Detroit Lions will be sitting at home watching yet another Super Bowl. Yes, in case you forgot, Michigan’s beloved Lions have never been in the Super Bowl.

Not only that, they’re one of only four teams never to have played in the Big Game (the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars being the others).

The Lions also are the oldest of these teams, making the losing streak even worse. And finally, they’re the only NFC team never to make the Super Bowl.

Sigh.

However, some fans might recall that the Lions once were awesome, it just took place before the Super Bowl was invented.

In 1935, 1952, 1953 and 1957, the Lions won the NFL championship. This was before the NFL and AFL merger, and before the Super Bowl began in 1966.

Despite the Super Bowl drought, the Lions have made some noise over the years. In the Super Bowl era, the Lions have won three division championships: in 1983, 1991 and 1993. In this same era, the team has made the playoffs a handful of times: in 1970, 1982, 1983, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2011, 2014 and 2016.

As Chicago Cubs fans used to say, “Wait till next year.” Maybe next season will be the one when they finally make it to the Super Bowl. ...

We can dream, can’t we?