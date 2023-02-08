Petoskey MMA Master Empowers Students from His Own Backyard

Brazilian jiu jitsu didn’t make its way to the United States until the 1970s. Terry Shaner, owner of Petoskey MMA, is one of the first masters of jiu jitsu in the states– teaching the craft for well over a decade. But when the market crashed back in 2008, it was hard for him to keep up with running an academy. Now, to battle the bills, he continues teaching out of his own backyard.

“I didn’t have to worry about a landlord or banker. That was the secret,” Shaner said of starting his own academy on his property. “I’m looking for expansion at my academy, or you know, I already teach some kids classes. We do have some kids jiu jitsu classes here. I would like to get more of those different classes going. Different age groups get back into teaching some of the Hapkido, the Korean self-defense,” he said.

Shaner has been a Hapkido master for nearly two decades, then became one of the first in the U.S. to begin teaching jiu jitsu.

“Very early on, I got permission from the black belts to go ahead and start teaching and calling it jujitsu. Because when I really didn’t know what I was doing at all, we just called it submission grappling. And we just tried our best.”

Shaner says the art of jiu jitsu helps his students with day-to–day activity.

“Jiu jitsu builds confidence and community, we really have a lot of problem solving that happens on the mat. Because when we’re on the mat, and you have somebody trying to get you an arm lock or a chokehold, the biggest thing you have to worry about is how to not let that happen. And I think that problem solving really transitions well into daily activities, because life is full of problems.”

Though he has decades worth of mixed martial arts background he won’t be stopping any time soon.

“I see myself doing this until I can’t even walk anymore. So hopefully that’s a lot of years to come. And I just want to keep spreading a good message to people and empowering people, men, women and children,” he said.











