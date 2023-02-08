Johannesburg-Lewiston Girls Outlast Posen 41-26

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals notched their 12th win of the season on Wednesday night, topping Posen in a non-conference matchup, 41-26.

The Cardinals raced out to a quick 12-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Vikings would respond with a run of their own to pull within three. Johannesburg-Lewiston led 17-10 after one quarter of play on the way to the victory.

For Posen, it was just their second loss in their past 8 contests.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (12-5) returns to conference play on Friday night, hosting Central Lake. Posen (9-5) is on the road at Hale on Thursday evening.