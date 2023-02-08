Gaylord St. Mary Races Past Onaway for 15th Straight Win

GAYLORD - The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds used a dominant third quarter to break open a tight game and claim a 59-33 win over Onaway on Wednesday. It was the Snowbirds’ fifteenth consecutive win after losing their first two games of the season.

Gaylord St. Mary held just a 30-21 lead at the half, and after trading baskets to start the third, the Snowbirds proceeded to score the final 15 points of the quarter to build a 24-point lead heading into the fourth.

Gaylord St. Mary (15-2, 13-0 Ski Valley) hosts East Jordan on Friday, while Onaway (13-4, 10-3 SVC) will try to bounce back in a battle for second place in the Ski Valley Conference when they take on Inland Lakes on Friday night.