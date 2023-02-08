Benzie Central Wrestling Takes Home the District Title

FRANKFORT - Benzie Central topped McBain (79-0) and Traverse City St. Francis (57-18) to take home the Team Wrestling District Title on Wednesday night.

Four teams fought for a spot in the finals, Frankfort vs. Traverse City St. Francis (65-6) and McBain vs Benzie Central.

With the Huskies and Gladiators having the advantage due to forfeits, the teams continued to show dominance. Benzie Central’s Lane Sanchez (190), Liam Jones (215), Dayne Gillison (106), Nathan Higgins (126), Dalton Geething (150) and St. Francis’ Ethan Morgan (285), Tyler Sheran (120), Joe Schaub (138) scored with a pin.

