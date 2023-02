The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: First Place

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com.

In the 10th episode, Lake City rolls to another big win at home over Pine River, and after McBain topples Evart elsewhere in the conference, the Trojans move into first place in the Highland standings.