SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night.

With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m.

Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and will play host to Traverse City West at 7 p.m. on Friday.