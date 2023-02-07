Mio and Rogers City split North Star League Doubleheader

MIO - The undefeated Mio boys basketball team earned a hard-fought 36-22 win over Rogers City in the nightcap of a boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Monday night.

Rogers City won the girls matchup earlier in the evening by a 53-16 count.

In the boys contest, the Thunderbolts were led by Austin Fox with 18 points. Dylan LaFleche paced the Hurons with 12 points.

In the girls game, Rogers City’s Alivia Freel scored a game-high 19 points, with teammate Kaitlyn Nowicki chipping in with 14.

Both the Thunderbolt boys (13-0, 7-0 North Star-Big Dipper) and girls (4-12, 3-4 NS-BD) are back in action on the road at Alcona on Friday. The Rogers City boys (2-13, 1-7 NS-BD) and girls (9-8, 6-1 NS-BD)