CMU Men’s Basketball Falls at Home to Ball State

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Chippewas lead by as much as seven points, but couldn’t manage to take back the lead late in the first half resulting in a 65-51 loss to Ball State.

Central Michigan’s Brian Taylor lead the night with 20 points and Ball State’s Payton Sparks put up a double-double performance with 10 rebounds and 11 points.

The Chippewas are now 3-8 in MAC play with seven more conference games on the line leading up to the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Advertisement

Central Michigan will take the road to play the University of Miami (OH) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.







