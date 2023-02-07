Big Rapids Sweeps CSAA Doubleheader From Rival Reed City

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids girls and boys basketball teams held their respective places atop the CSAA standings with rivalry wins over Reed City on Tuesday night.

In the opening game of the evening, the Big Rapids girls jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead on the way to a 51-25 victory over Reed City.

The Cardinals (16-1, 8-0 CSAA) ran their winning streak to eight games, and they will put that on the line in their next game on Thursday night at home against Pewamo-Westphalia. Reed City (7-11, 4-5 CSAA) is off until next Tuesday, when they host Cadillac.

In the nightcap, the Big Rapids boys recorded their tenth win in a row with a 49-35 triumph over Reed City. The Coyotes entered the night a game and a half behind the Cardinals in the league standings.

Jack Ruggles led a balanced scoring attack for Big Rapids with 12 points. Max Hammond paced the Coyotes with an 18 point effort.

Big Rapids (13-1, 7-0 CSAA) travels to Lakeview on Friday night, while Reed City (9-7, 5-3 CSAA) hosts Cadillac next Tuesday night.