Baldwin Topples Traverse City Christian in Key Non-Conference Matchup

BALDWIN - In a meeting of teams with double-digit win totals already this season, the Baldwin Panthers outlasted the Traverse City Christian Sabres 54-44 on Tuesday evening.

Traverse City Christian built an early 13-9 lead after the first quarter of play but was unable to hold it against the Panthers.

Baldwin (14-1) recorded their sixth consecutive win, and they will now travel to Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday night. Traverse City Christian (10-5) is next in action at home against Benzie Central on Saturday.