The 15th annual Hooping For A Cure event took place Monday night at St. Ignace as the Saints hosted the Eagles from Engadine.

The boys played first, Saints winning big, 85-26.

Next up were the girls, with a much closer game, this one going into OT. It would eventually be the Eagles flying away with the win 72-66.

Engadine’s Leah French scored 54 points in the overtime win.