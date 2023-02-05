TC St. Francis Holds Inaugural Northern Michigan Showcase

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City St. Francis hosted the first annual Northern Michigan Showcase on Saturday night, pitting some of the best teams in Northern Michigan against some of the best teams from around the state.

In the first game of the showcase, Lake Leelanau St. Mary beat McBain NMC 59-52 in a rematch of last year’s regional championship game.

Glen Lake defeated Wayne Memorial 56-43 in the second game. Luke Hazelton paced the Lakers with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Ferndale raced past Traverse City West in the third game of the evening, 78-42.

Grand Blanc used a 14-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-0 run in the second to pull away from Cadillac and win 74-46.

In the nightcap, Traverse City St. Francis hung tough against the No. 1 team in the state, Detroit Cass Tech. The Gladiators led 10-8 after one quarter and trailed 25-21 at halftime. The Technicians never led by more than 10 points but were able to hang on down the stretch and win it 46-39. Wyatt Nausadis led the Gladiators with 14 points.