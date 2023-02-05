MISportsNow Top Plays: 1/30-2/05

We had an exciting week in sports filled with hockey, basketball, and even the world’s longest endurance snowmobile race.

Here are your top five plays of the week:

5. Joey Burch III taking the win by .0001 at the I-500

4. Traverse City West junior hockey captain Brandon Meyers finds the back of the net five times in his team’s 8-0 win over Gaylord

3. Meridian’s boys’ basketball’s Sawyer Moloy’s dunk

2. Anthony Ribel recording 27 points against TC West

1. Traverse City St. Francis hanging in with the #1 team in the state, Detroit Cass Tech in the first-ever Northern Michigan Showcase