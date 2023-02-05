I-500 Snowmobile Race Features Exciting Finish

The 54th running of the International 500 snowmobile endurance race in Sault Ste Marie wrapped up this evening with an exciting finish.

The green flag dropped at 10 o’clock Saturday morning with the #21 sled, Cadarette Collision Racing team at the pole position.

There were numerous caution flags early on as the snow continued to fall.

By early afternoon, the snow ended, and racers took advantage of the improved visibility.

A new winner was crowned, the #19 Tommie Bauer racing team, winning by less than 1/4 of a second over#29 D.L. racing.

“This group of guys...we race because we love it. Of course, we love competition, but we all love each other. the competition...it’s a lifestyle, you know, and we are a family because of snowmobile racing, ice snowmobile racing in particular,” Tyler Nickels, a member of the Tommie Bauer racing team said.

Complete results will available on the I-500 website.