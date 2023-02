TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Central defeated Big North rival Traverse City West 40-17 in the second matchup between the two this season.

Central’s Jakiah Brumfield led all scorers with 13 points. Grace Bohrer and Mikayla Thompson lead West in scoring with six points each.

The Titans will see Big North foe Gaylord on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and the Trojans will see Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.