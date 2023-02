GAYLORD - The Petoskey boys basketball team notched its third straight win, holding off Gaylord 47-32.

The Northmen, who beat the Blue Devils by 37 in their first meeting back in December, had a much tougher battle on Friday night.

Petoskey took a slim 11-8 lead after the first quarter of play.

Petoskey (11-5, 4-3 Big North) hosts Alpena next Friday, February 10th, while Gaylord (8-7, 1-6 BNC) travels to Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday night.