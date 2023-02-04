Petoskey Girls Mount Late Comeback to Defeat Gaylord

GAYLORD - The Petoskey Northmen erased a double-digit lead late in the third quarter as they stormed back to knock off league rival Gaylord 54-45 on Friday.

The Blue Devils led 35-25 with less than 3 minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Northmen went on a run to lead by one before the end of the third quarter.

Petoskey then built a lead to as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter. Gaylord would battle back to within four points but could not get any closer.

Petoskey (10-7, 6-1 Big North) travels to Cheboygan on Tuesday night. Gaylord (10-8, 3-4 BNC) is off until Friday February 10th, when they host Traverse City West.