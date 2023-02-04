Lake Leelanau St. Mary Wins First Game of Inaugural Northern Michigan Showcase

TRAVERSE CITY - In the first game of the inaugural Northern Michigan Basketball Showcase, the Lake Leelanau St. Mary Eagles topped McBain Northern Michigan Christian 59-52.

The game was a rematch of a 2022 Division 4 Regional Championship game, which the Eagles won on their way to a state semifinal berth.

The Eagles led by just two points after the first quarter of play, but used a 16-2 run to start the second quarter to open up a lead that they would not relinquish. They took a 33-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Drew Thompson led Lake Leelanau St. Mary with 20 points. Jerry Schaub and Dylan Barnowski each chipped in 13 points apiece. Blake DeZeeuw led the Comets with 19 points, and Brant Winkle added 17.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary (13-1) is now off until next Saturday, when they travel to Reese. McBain N.M.C. (10-5) is back in action on Tuesday night at Houghton Lake.