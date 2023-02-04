Lake Leelanau St. Mary Earns Hard-Fought Victory Over Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD - In a much-anticipated battle of teams in the boys basketball Division 4 state rankings, Lake Leelanau St. Mary defeated Gaylord St. Mary 75-63 on Friday night.

Both teams had their offenses tuned up from the opening tip, as the Eagles raced out to a 24-19 lead after the first quarter of play.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-1) has a quick turnaround, as they will play in the opening game of the Traverse City St. Francis Showcase event on Saturday afternoon at 1:00. Gaylord St. Mary (13-2) saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end. They will look to get back on track when they host Bellaire on Tuesday night.