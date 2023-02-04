Glen Lake Gets Best of Wayne Memorial in Northern Michigan Showcase

TRAVERSE CITY - The Glen Lake Lakers fought off an early challenge to claim a 56-43 victory over Wayne Memorial in the second game of the Northern Michigan Basketball Showcase on Saturday at St. Francis High School.

The Zebras raced out to a quick 8-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Lakers closed the first on a 14-0 run to take a 17-8 lead after eight minutes of play.

They’d take a 31-22 lead into the half.

The Lakers were led by Luke Hazelton, who poured in 26 points to lead all scorers. Wayne Memorial was paced by Carlos Mellock with 15 and Jaylohn Allen with 13.

Glen Lake (13-1) stretches their winning streak to 13 games. They will travel to Buckley for their next game on Wednesday night.