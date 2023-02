GAYLORD - The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds jumped out a quick lead and never looked back in recording an 87-43 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday evening.

Gaylord St. Mary led 18-6 after one quarter and 40-18 at the half.

For the Snowbirds, it was their 13th win in a row after starting the season 0-2.

Gaylord St. Mary (13-2) travels to Forest Area on Monday night, while the Eagles return home to take on Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.