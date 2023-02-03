Traverse City West Hands over a Loss to Rival Traverse City Central

TRAVERSE CITY - In Traverse City West and Traverse City Central’s last matchup, the Trojans defeated the Titans by 13 points. On Friday night, the Titans topped the Trojans by 13 points, 58-45.

Nearly two minutes into the game with both teams scoreless, Ian Robertson put up a triple and went on to score four more threes. Winslow Robinson also put up a triple-only performance, with three. In total the Titan’s scored 12 three-pointers.

The scoring started early to put West up 25-15 at the half, but it was the Anthony Ribel show in the second-half with his 21 of his 27 points on the night.

A huge game is on the line next for Central with the Trojans seeing the top Big North Conference team Cadillac on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

West will be playing Ferndale in the Northern Michigan Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m.