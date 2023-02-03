Special Olympics of Michigan Creates Home-Like Atmosphere for Athletes

The Special Olympics of Michigan winter games were back in action this week at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Snowshoer Stewart Miller hadn’t been to the games since 2003 but returning twenty years later felt like a homecoming.

“I’m really, really enjoying it. And the biggest thing that I have to say about the Special Olympics, it’s like a family that’s home for me.”

For back-to-back gold medalist Danny McGinnis, he prepares all year for the games, participating in multiple sports to keep him ready.

“Basketball, track and field, bocce, everything we do down there from our area. And... We worked hard. We worked hard for this every year we come up here,” the first-place snowshoer said.

McGinnis says he felt nervous before his 1st place run, but when it came time to perform, he was locked in.

“I was just going to do it. The guy’s eyes– when that guy said five I was gone. Way down to the end,” McGinnis said.

Now, he can’t wait to show off his new hardware.

“I’m going back I’m gonna tell my staff I’m gonna tell everybody…the assistant coaches, everything, we worked our butts off this year up here.”

After that, it’s all eyes on the Summer Games.

“I’m glad I got this race done. I’m happy. I’m going back to Mount Pleasant, and I’ll probably get ready for bowling or Summer Games,” he said.

Volunteers and coaches at the Special Olympics of Michigan help over twenty-thousand athletes with intellectual disabilities participate in Special Olympics programs at no cost to the athlete or their families.