The Meridian girls basketball team was able to advance its record on the season to 15-1 Friday night with a 71-25 win over Beaverton.

Leading the Mustangs’ herd were forward Halen McLaughlin and guard Grace Chinavare who both boasted 23 points on the night.

As for the Meridian boys, with their 42-28 win, they are now positive in the win column for the season, with a record of 8-7.

Friday’s highest scorer for the Mustangs was 6′7 junior Sawyer Moloy with 15 points.





Meridian Beaverton Boys Basketball