McBain Tops McBain NMC 54-42

McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers beat crosstown rival McBain NMC 54-42 on Friday night.

The Ramblers win improves their record to 11-4 (11-1 Highland) as they sit in first place in the conference.

With the loss, McBain NMC falls to 10-3 (8-4 Highland). The Comets drop to third place in the conference standings. They were tied with Beal City for second entering play tonight, but the Aggies earned a 64-28 win over Manton on Friday night.

Advertisement

McBain’s next game is at Roscommon on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

McBain NMC is playing Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the First Annual Northern Michigan Showcase on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Traverse City St. Francis.