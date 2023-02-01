St. Ignace Holds Off Rudyard in Boys Hoops

RUDYARD - St. Ignace held on for a 58-56 win over Rudyard on Wednesday night in a game that, much like the first time the two teams played, was close from start to finish.

The victory improves St. Ignace’s record to 12-2 (4-1 Straits Area). The Saints are a half-game behind Sault Ste. Marie for first place in the league.

Rudyard falls to 10-3 (5-3 Straits Area) with the loss. The Bulldogs sit in third place in the conference standings.

St. Ignace will host Cheboygan in its next game on Friday night.

Rudyard will travel to Engadine on Friday night.