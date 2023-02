TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City West captain Brandon Meyers scored five goals in an 8-0 Titans win over Gaylord on Wednesday night.

The win improves Traverse City West’s record to 5-11-1 on the season. Gaylord falls to 5-15 with the loss.

Traverse City West will play at Grand Haven on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Gaylord will host Manistique on Saturday at 1 p.m.