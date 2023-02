SCOTTVILLE - The Cadillac hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings move above .500 on the season with the win, improving to 10-9-1.

Lakeshore is still looking for its first win of the season. This was the team’s last home game.

Lakeshore and Cadillac will play each other again on Feb. 6 in Cadillac at 3:15 p.m.