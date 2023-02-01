Baldwin Sweeps Season Series Over Marion

BALDWIN – The Baldwin Panthers kept their conference record spotless with a 43-33 victory over Marion on Wednesday night.

The Panthers’ defense held the potent Eagle offense in check for most of the night, as Baldwin improved to 10-0 in the West Michigan “D” League.

Marion entered the night in second place in the league, just a game and a half behind Baldwin.

Carmelo Lindsey paced the Panthers with 17 points on the night. SJ Hossler and Louie Jackson chipped in with 10 points apiece. Mason Salisbury led Marion with 14 points.

Baldwin (12-1, 10-0 WMDL) hosts Manistee Catholic Central on Friday night. Marion (9-4, 7-2) returns home on Friday night to take on Walkerville.