SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie swept Brimley in a boys-girls varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. The doubleheader was the annual Rivals vs. Cancer matchup between the two schools.

The teams wore special warm-up shirts and jerseys for the game and all proceeds are going to Hospice of the Eastern U.P. and the Road to Recovery program.

Sault Ste. Marie won the girls game 63-37 and the boys game by a 62-31 final score.