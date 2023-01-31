McBain Topples Evart to Tighten Highland Race

EVART - The McBain Ramblers used a strong defensive effort to earn a 51-35 road win over Evart on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers held the Wildcats to just three points in the second quarter while building an 11-point halftime lead.

Kahli Heuker led the Ramblers with 17 points. Sydney Heuker chipped in with 11 and Analiese Fredin added 10.

Freshman Kyrah Gray led the Wildcats in scoring with 15. Her sister Addy Gray had 10 points.

“I’m extremely pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” said McBain head girls basketball coach Bruce Koopman. “To come down here to Evart and hold them to 35 points, we just guarded extremely well. They’re buying into what I teach defensively, they’re committed to it. And then we’re rebounding well.”

With the win, McBain (12-4, 9-2 Highland) knocks Evart (13-3, 10-2 Highland) out of first place in the Highland Conference. The Ramblers now sit a half-game behind Evart for second place and are a full game behind Lake City (15-1, 10-1 Highland) for first.

McBain will play Lake City in the regular season finale on Feb. 23.

Next up, Evart will take a trip to Pine River on Friday at 5:30 p.m. McBain is in action at home on Thursday night against crosstown rival McBain NMC at 7 p.m.