Houghton Lake Hires Ryan Sersaw as Head Football Coach

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Houghton Lake Bobcats approved the hiring of new head football coach Ryan Sersaw on Monday night.

For the 2009 Clare alum, it will be his first varsity head coaching opportunity. He spent the past four seasons working as a defensive assistant in the Midland area at both Bullock Creek and Midland High.

“Coming in to being a head coach, it’s a huge leap,” Sersaw said. “I’m used to just coaching the guys all the time and not having to worry about any of the team meals or any of the administrative stuff or all of the grades. So, it’s definitely a jump for me that I look forward to. The community has been great, very supportive so far, which I think is the most important thing.”

Advertisement

Sersaw joins two other Clare alums who have recently taken over teams in the area, Steven Spranger at Clare, and reigning Division 5 State Champion Marc Jarstfer at Gladwin.

He inherits a Bobcats team that went 1-8 in the 2022 season, but only graduated two seniors. So, he said he is looking forward to working with the large senior class of athletes next season to make it a memorable year.